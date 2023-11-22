Israel and Hamas have reached a deal on a cease-fire and hostages. What does it look like?

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel and Hamas have agreed to a deal that is to trigger a four-day halt in their devastating war. That’s in exchange for the release of dozens of hostages taken captive by militants on Oct. 7, when Israeli communities were overrun and some 240 abducted. The agreement is the first to bring respite to war-weary Palestinians in Gaza, where more than 11,000 people, many women and children, have been killed, according to health authorities. It could also offer a glimmer of hope to the families of those abducted weeks ago who have been in agony since. The deal sets the stage for a tense period that could determine the course of the war, already in its seventh week.

