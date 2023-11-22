Investigators believe 4 men found dead in suburban Denver home were killed in a murder-suicide

DENVER (AP) — Police say investigators believe four men found dead inside a suburban Denver home on Tuesday died as the result of a murder-suicide. A spokesperson for the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that all of the men had all been shot and three of the four are believed to be related. He says the man who is suspected of shooting the others is believed to be in his late 40s to 50s. The other men are believed to be in their 70s or 80s. Investigators don’t know yet what led up to the shooting.

