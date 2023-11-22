India restores e-visa services for Canadian nationals, easing diplomatic row between the 2 countries

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has restored electronic visa services for Canadian nationals, an Indian foreign ministry official told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity, two months after Canada alleged the South Asian nation was involved in the assassination of a Sikh separatist in Canada. A diplomatic spat erupted between the two countries after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in September that there were “credible allegations” of Indian involvement in the killing of Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar in suburban Vancouver in western Canada. The move Wednesday could ease tensions between the two countries. Last month, India resumed services for entry, business, medical and conference visas for Canadian nationals.

