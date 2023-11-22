Haitian police say member of a gang accused of kidnapping Americans has been extradited to the US

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s law enforcement authorities say a member of a violent gang accused of kidnapping four U.S. citizens has been extradited to the U.S. Haiti’s National Police on Tuesday identified the individual as Jhon Peter Fleronvil who is affiliated with the gang known as “Kokorat San Ras,” roughly translated to mean “Cohorts of No Race.” Police said Fleronvil was extradited on Monday and faces charges of abducting four U.S. citizens in Haiti’s central Artibonite region in July 2022. They said Fleronvil was arrested in September in the northern coastal town of Fort Liberte as he tried to flee to neighboring Dominican Republic.

