Finland erects barriers at border with Russia to control influx of migrants, closes crossing points

HELSINKI (AP) — Finnish border guards and soldiers have begun erecting barriers including concrete obstacles topped with barbed-wire at some crossing points on the Nordic country’s lengthy border with Russia. Finnish authorities said Wednesday it’s to better control the flow of undocumented migrants. Finland said later it will close three more crossing points, leaving only one Arctic point open for migrants seeking asylum. Some 600 migrants without proper visas and documentation, mostly from the Middle East and Africa, have arrived in Finland in November. The Kremlin has voiced regret about Finland’s decision to close the checkpoints and rejected its claims that Russia has encouraged the influx of migrants to punish Finland for joining NATO.

