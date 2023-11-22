EU lawmakers reject proposal to cut the use of chemical pesticides by 50% by 2030

BRUSSELS (AP) — EU lawmakers have rejected a proposal from the bloc’s executive arm to set legally binding targets to reduce the use of chemical pesticides by 50% by 2030 and a ban on all pesticide use in areas such public parks, playgrounds and schools. After a series of amendments watered down the plan proposed last year by the European Commission, lawmakers rejected the bill in a 299 to 207 vote on Wednesday, with 121 abstentions. The European Commission said last year that current rules limiting the use of pesticides are too weak and have not been applied consistently across the EU.

