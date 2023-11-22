Democrats who swept Moms For Liberty off school board fight superintendent’s $700,000 exit deal
By MARYCLAIRE DALE
Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Pennsylvania school board that’s banned books, Pride flags and transgender athletes has awarded their superintendent a $700,000 severance package before power changes hands next month. But Democrats taking over the Central Bucks School District from the conservative Moms For Liberty slate hope to block the unusual payout. Their lawyer calls the deal egregious _ and illegal under Pennsylvania law. Outgoing superintendent Abram Lucabaugh did not return a call seeking comment from The Associated Press. Central Bucks East senior Lily Freeman says the money could be better spent on other needs, like better WiFi at her school.