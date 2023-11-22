Christian school that objected to transgender athlete sues Vermont after it’s banned from competing

A Vermont religious school that withdrew its girls basketball team from a playoff game because a transgender student was playing on the opposing team is suing Vermont. The lawsuit comes after the state banned the Mid Vermont Christian School from competing in state tournaments, saying it violated policies on race, gender and disability awareness. The Quechee-based school accuses the state of refusing to designate it as an approved independent school because of its religious beliefs about sexuality and gender. The school says that refusal amounts to discrimination against religious schools in general.

