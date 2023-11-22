Balloons, bands, celebrities and Santa: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks off

NEW YORK (AP) — Beloved cartoon characters like Snoopy and SpongeBob SquarePants are taking to the skies above New York City in the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The parade, marking its 97th year, starts Thursday on Manhattan’s upper west side and makes its way alongside Central Park in front of big crowds before ending up in front of Macy’s flagship store on 34th Street. At street level, more than two dozen floats will go by, interspersed with marching bands from around the country. Among the big names performing is Cher, who just released her first Christmas album.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.