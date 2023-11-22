Animal welfare advocates file lawsuit challenging Wisconsin’s new wolf management plan

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Animal welfare advocates are suing to stop Wisconsin’s new wolf management plan. They say the state violated open meeting laws while drafting the proposal and accuse wildlife officials of disregarding pro-wolf comments. The Great Lakes Wildlife Alliance filed the action Wednesday in Dane County. The organization describes itself as a group of hunters and animal welfare advocates who support science-based conservation. They allege that members of the Department of Natural Resources improperly attended three meetings to discuss the plan with hunting advocates after the public comment period ended. The plaintiffs also say the department disregarded comments from wolf researchers. A spokeswoman for the department said she couldn’t comment on pending litigation.

