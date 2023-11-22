Albania’s prime minister calls for more NATO troops in neighboring Kosovo following ethnic violence

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has urged NATO to further boost its military forces in Kosovo and secure the country’s borders with Serbia. He has warned that recent ethnic violence in Kosovo could potentially trigger a wider Balkan conflict. Rama said Wednesday after an informal meeting of Western Balkan NATO members in North Macedonia that Kosovo’s border with Serbia was “out of control.” He said Wednesday it was being used for a host of illegal activities including drugs and arms smuggling and infiltration by ultra nationalists that could lead to “great disturbances” in the region. Kosovo is a former Serbian province that has an ethnic Albanian majority.

