A hand grenade explosion triggered by a quarrel at a market injured 9 people in southern Kosovo

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Police in Kosovo say a hand grenade has exploded in an animal market in a southern city and nine people are injured. Three suspects are at large following the explosion Wednesday in Prizren, south of the capital Pristina. The injured were hospitalized but their condition is not life-threatening. An investigation is ongoing. A police spokesman says the grenade was used after a quarrel in the market.

