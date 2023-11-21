Founder of Binance, world’s largest crypto exchange, pleads guilty to anti-money-laundering charge

SEATTLE (AP) — The founder of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance has pleaded guilty to a felony charge that he failed to take steps to prevent money laundering. Founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao pleaded guilty to one count of failure to maintain an effective anti-money-laundering program in federal court in Seattle on Tuesday. The plea comes as the company agreed to pay over $4 billion as part of an agreement with the U.S. government. A person familiar with the agreement told The Associated Press the amount. They spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of an expected announcement.

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST, EUGENE JOHNSON and ERIC TUCKER Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.