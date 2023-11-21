UK police recover the bodies of 4 teenage boys who went missing during a camping trip

LONDON (AP) — British police say the bodies of four teenage boys who had been missing since they left for a weekend camping trip have been found inside their overturned car. Police in Wales said the vehicle was found partially submerged in water and the deaths appeared to be the result of an accident. A search was launched for the boys after they failed to return home from an overnight camping trip to the Snowdonia area.

