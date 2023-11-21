South Korea partially suspends inter-Korean agreement after the North says it launched spy satellite

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says it will partially suspend an inter-Korean agreement to restart frontline aerial surveillance of North Korea, after the North said it launched a military spy satellite in violation of United Nations bans. South Korea’s Defense Ministry said the suspension will take effect later Wednesday. It called the North’s satellite launch “a grave provocation that threatens our national security.” The South Korean announcement came hours after the North claimed to have placed a military reconnaissance satellite into orbit in its third such launch attempt this year. The North’s neighbors said they are still trying to verify the success of the launch.

