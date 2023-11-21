Rosalynn Carter made a wrongfully convicted felon a White House nanny and helped win her pardon
By BILL BARROW
Associated Press
PLAINS, Ga. (AP) — Rosalynn Carter used her powerful posts to address injustices as her husband rose in politics, especially those imposed as part of the racist Jim Crow system that prevailed in Georgia. The most personal of those cases involved Mary Prince Fitzpatrick, who went to Washington as White House nanny to Amy Carter with a felony murder conviction still on her record. The president of the United States was listed as her parole officer. The Carters were certain that she was wrongfully convicted, and stuck by her until she was exonerated. Jimmy Carter called her an integral part of the Carter family.