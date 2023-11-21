Prosecutors won’t pursue assault charge against friend of Ja Morant after fight at player’s home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Prosecutors aren’t pursuing an assault charge against a close friend of Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant stemming from a fight during a pickup basketball game at the player’s home last year. Shelby County court records show that a misdemeanor charge of assault against Davonte Pack has been dismissed. Pack was charged a year after a July 2022 altercation in which a teenager says in a lawsuit that Morant and Pack punched him during a game at the home of the Grizzlies guard. No criminal charges have been filed against Morant, who is fighting the lawsuit.

