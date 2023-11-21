Police arrest 3 in connection with shooting of far-right Spanish politician

Police say three people have been arrested in connection with the shooting of a Spanish right-wing politician earlier this month. Alejandro Vidal-Quadras was shot in the face in broad daylight on a Madrid street on Nov. 9. The 78-year-oldremains hospitalized. The National Police force’s press department said two suspects were detained on Tuesday in southern Spain’s city of Lanjaron and the third in the city of Fuengirola. The department declined to provide more details. Spanish state news agency EFE and other media outlets said none of the three was suspected of having fired the shot that hit Vidal-Quadras, who helped Spain’s far-right Vox party.

