Pakistan court rules the prison trial of former Prime Minister Imran Khan is illegal

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A defense lawyer says a Pakistani court has ruled that the closed-door prison trial of former Prime Minister Imran Khan on charges of revealing state secrets is illegal. Khan’s lawyer said the Islamabad High Court issued the decision on Tuesday. It was unclear whether the government would appeal. Authorities have insisted Khan is being tried at a prison in the garrison city of Rawalpindi because of threats to his life. Khan was indicated last month for allegedly revealing state secrets by discussing and waving a confidential diplomatic letter at a rally after his 2022 ouster in a no-confidence vote in parliament. He has denied the charges, which legal experts say carry a possible death sentence.

