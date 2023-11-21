More than 100 guns stolen in Michigan after store manager is forced to reveal alarm code

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say more than 100 handguns were stolen from a Michigan store after the manager was held at gunpoint and forced to reveal how to turn off the alarm. The guns were recovered and two men were arrested last Friday, a day after the heist at Dunham’s Sports near Benton Harbor. A Dunham’s manager told investigators he was confronted Thursday night, blindfolded and placed in a car. Investigators got the name of a suspect after he tried to transfer money from the manager’s bank account with a cash app. The two suspects are brothers who now face multiple federal charges.

