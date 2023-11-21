Missouri Supreme Court deals a blow to secretary of state’s ballot language on abortion

The Missouri Supreme Court has turned away an appeal about how to word a ballot question on access to abortion. The state’s Republican secretary of state has suggested wording that would ask voters whether they are in favor of allowing “dangerous and unregulated abortions until live birth.” A state appeals court in October said the wording was politically partisan. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft appealed the decision, but on Monday the Missouri Supreme Court declined to hear his argument. The Missouri Legislature has already banned most abortions in the state, but proponents of access to the procedure are seeking to put the policy decision directly before voters.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.