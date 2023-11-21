Jeff Bezos’s fund has now given almost $640 million to help homeless families

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ fund to support homeless families announced $117 million in new grants on Tuesday to organizations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. The grants are a part of a $2 billion commitment Bezos made in 2018 to support homeless families and to run free preschools. The Bezos Day 1 Families Fund has now given almost $640 million to support homeless families. The fund works with an advisory board of experts to identify potential grantee organizations who may then submit funding proposals for consideration. Last year, Bezos and his partner, Lauren Sánchez, told CNN they were committed to giving away the majority of his wealth within his lifetime.

