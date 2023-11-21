India, Australia commit to boosting strategic ties as their diplomats and defense chiefs hold talks

NEW DELHI (AP) — India and Australia say they’re committed to boosting economic and strategic ties as their top diplomats shared concerns over China, regional security and the Israel-Hamas war. Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar met with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong on Tuesday, a day after the two along with the countries’ defense chiefs held talks in New Delhi. They said the Indo-Pacific was a key priority for both countries, which are committed to a free, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific region. While neither of them named China, Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Marles on Monday said China remained a top concern for India and Australia.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.