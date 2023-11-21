Federal judge grants injunction banning ‘Kansas Two-Step’ Highway Patrol tactic

A federal judge has ruled that the Kansas Highway Patrol must stop using a tactic known as the “Kansas Two-Step” to detain out-of-state drivers long enough to find a reason to search their vehicles for illegal drugs. The judge granted a permanent injunction Monday after ruling in July that the tactic violated drivers’ constitutional rights against unreasonable searches. The injunction has several requirements, including cameras and audio for all marked and unmarked patrol cars. It also says troopers must inform drivers that they can refuse or revoke consent for a search at any time. The injunction also requires better training and documentation.

