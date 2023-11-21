Both sides appeal ruling that Trump can stay on Colorado ballot despite insurrection finding

DENVER (AP) — A liberal group is appealing a Colorado judge’s ruling that former President Donald Trump can stay on the ballot despite a constitutional bar on office for those who “engaged in insurrection.” District Judge Sarah B. Wallace found Trump did just that on Jan. 6 but ruled the 14th Amendment’s prohibition does not apply to presidents. The Civil War-era provision has been used only a handful of times in 150 years. The group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington appealed Wallace’s ruling to the Colorado Supreme Court late Monday. All seven justices on that court were appointed by Democrats. Trump appealed Wallace’s finding that he incited the Jan. 6 attacks.

