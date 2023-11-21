Authorities responding to landslide along Alaska highway

WRANGELL, Alaska (AP) — Authorities in southeast Alaska are responding to a landslide that has scattered debris along a highway. In a notice posted on social media, the City and Borough of Wrangell says efforts are ongoing to sift through the debris near the small town about 155 miles (249 kilometers) south of Juneau. The posting didn’t indicate whether anyone was missing or trapped. It says a large-scale search and rescue mission isn’t feasible due to the site being unstable and hazardous. It says a state geologist would first have to assess the site to ensure conditions were safe before proceeding,.

