As 2023 draws to close, Biden’s promised visit to Africa shows no signs of happening yet

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden promised to visit Africa this year, but 2023 is drawing to a close with no trip in sight so far. Nor has Biden given any public indication he plans to attend the U.N. climate conference that starts next week in Dubai. U.S. presidents tend to reveal their priorities through their calendars. Biden has pledged a closer relationship with African countries. He similarly has stressed the importance of global leadership on climate change. But staring down what could be a tough 2024 reelection campaign, Biden is juggling a mix of other domestic and foreign concerns such as the Israel-Hamas and Ukrainian wars.

By JOSH BOAK and CHRIS MEGERIAN Associated Press

