A baby dies and a Florida mom is found stabbed to death, as firefighters rescue 2 kids from blaze

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Firefighters responding to an early morning fire in Florida found the body of a woman who had been fatally stabbed, and her three critically injured children. The youngest child was found in a nearby crib and died after being taken to a hospital on Tuesday. Two other children _ ages 4 and 5 _ were being treated at a hospital and their conditions were not immediately known. Daytona Beach police Chief Jakari Young called the episode “horrific” and noted that it happened two days from Thanksgiving. Police were investigating the fire as a homicide. The mother’s name has not been released, and police have not named a suspect.

