UK leader Rishi Sunak urges world to use AI and science to end malnutrition

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says the U.K. is setting up a new science initiative to help develop flood-tolerant rice, disease-resistant wheat and other crops that are more resilient to climate change. Ministers, diplomats and philanthropists from about 20 countries attended a one-day Global Food Security Summit in London on Monday. Sunak urged world leaders to harness artificial intelligence and other cutting-edge technology to end malnutrition around the globe. Sunak told delegates that a “fundamental shift” is needed to confront a food-security crisis that is being worsened by climate change. The event was co-hosted by Somalia and the United Arab Emirates alongside the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

