Taylor Swift’s Rio de Janeiro tour scarred by deaths, muggings, heat-related illnesses

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The deaths of two people, heat-related illnesses and other misfortunes have left legions of Taylor Swift fans angry and disappointed in the three-day Rio de Janeiro leg of the pop superstar’s Eras Tour. Before the show Friday, fans lined up for hours outside the Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium, where temperatures soared to 41 degrees Celsius, with a heat index of nearly 59 C. Inside the stadium, concertgoers complained of unbearable heat and some said they had difficulty getting access to water. On Saturday, tens of thousands of fans waited for hours in extreme heat, only to have Swift then cancel the concert because of the high temperatures. The concert was postponed until Monday, but some were no longer able to attend.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.