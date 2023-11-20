Takeaways on fine water, a growing trend for the privileged in a world that’s increasingly thirsty
By MARTHA IRVINE
Associated Press
SAMTSE, Bhutan (AP) — Fine water is a growing category worldwide, even in water-stressed countries like India, where one company imports natural spring water that’s bottled in sleek glass bottles in Bhutan. Other brands are drawn from volcanic rock in Hawaii, from icebergs that have fallen from melting glaciers in Norway, or from droplets of morning mist in Tasmania. One company bottles water from a natural spring in Bhutan and brings it into neighboring India to sell in luxury hotels and restaurants. Meanwhile, water is becoming more scarce for the masses.