South Korea’s president to talk trade, technology and defense on state visit to the UK

LONDON (AP) — The leaders of Britain and South Korea are seeking to strengthen trade and defense ties between their countries during a state visit to the U.K. by President Yoon Suk Yeol. Yoon landed outside London on Monday ahead of his formal three-day visit. Britain hopes his trip will help cement an “Indo-Pacific tilt” in its foreign and trade policy. The president will be treated to plenty of pomp, including a ceremonial welcome with military honor guards, an opportunity to address Parliament and a state banquet hosted by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace. Yoon is also scheduled to hold talks focused on trade, technology and defense with U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

