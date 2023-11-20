Shapiro says unfinished business includes vouchers, more school funding and higher minimum wage

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro says his list of unfinished business for the state Legislature includes passing a private school voucher program, increasing the minimum wage and approving bills to curb gun violence. Shapiro also said Monday he wants lawmakers to lift limits that prevent adult victims of childhood sexual assault from suing their assailants and institutions. Looking forward to next year, the governor says he wants to address a court ruling that found Pennsylvania unconstitutionally discriminates against its poorest school districts. Speaking at a Pennsylvania Press Club luncheon, Shapiro acknowledged that the politically divided Legislature is a challenge to his agenda.

