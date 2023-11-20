Senate panel subpoenas CEOs of Discord, Snap and X to testify about children’s safety online

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Senate committee has issued bipartisan subpoenas to the CEOs of Discord, Snap and X, demanding that the heads of the three companies testify at a December hearing on protecting children online. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin and Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina announced Monday that they had issued the subpoenas to Discord CEO Jason Citron, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel and Linda Yaccarino, the CEO of X, formerly known as Twitter. They said they issued the subpoenas “after repeated refusals to appear” during weeks of negotiations. The Dec. 6 hearing will focus on child sexual exploitation online.

