Rosalynn Carter’s tiny hometown mourns a global figure who made many contributions at home

PLAINS, Ga. (AP) — Rosalynn Carter’s tiny hometown of Plains, Georgia, is mourning the death of the former U.S. first lady and global humanitarian, who died Sunday at 96. Lifelong residents and more recent transplants to Plains remembered her Monday as an involved presence around town, despite all that she and former President Jimmy Carter achieved elsewhere. She was instrumental in a Thanksgiving food drive and distribution to the needy, and maintained deep roots in multiple church congregations. It’s not clear whether Jimmy Carter, now 99 and in hospice care, will be able to attend the public commemorations and funeral services to be held in Sumter County and Atlanta next Monday through Wednesday.

