Police say shooter attacked Ohio Walmart and injuries reported

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say a shooter has opened fire at a Walmart but they say the store was secured and there wasn’t any active threat. The attack was reported at around 8:30 p.m. Monday at the Walmart in Beavercreek, in the Dayton metropolitan area. Police didn’t confirm whether anyone was killed or wounded but WHIO-TV says a hospital reported receiving three patients from the scene and the Greene County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene. Walmart told the station that the company is “heartbroken” by the attack.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.