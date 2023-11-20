Police say shooter attacked Ohio Walmart and injuries reported
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say a shooter has opened fire at a Walmart but they say the store was secured and there wasn’t any active threat. The attack was reported at around 8:30 p.m. Monday at the Walmart in Beavercreek, in the Dayton metropolitan area. Police didn’t confirm whether anyone was killed or wounded but WHIO-TV says a hospital reported receiving three patients from the scene and the Greene County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene. Walmart told the station that the company is “heartbroken” by the attack.