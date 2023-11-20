Police in Haiti detain a new suspect in the 2021 slaying of President Jovenel Moïse

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Authorities in Haiti have arrested a new suspect in the July 2021 slaying of President Jovenel Moïse. Defense attorney Jimmy Jean-Baptiste told The Associated Press on Monday that Jacmel mayor Macky Kessa was detained but has not been charged. He said Kessa is being held in Haiti’s notorious National Penitentiary in the capital, Port-au-Prince, and that he plans to seek his release. It wasn’t immediately clear why Kessa was detained. Jean-Baptiste declined further comment, noting that the investigation is ongoing. Judge Walther Wesser Voltaire, who is investigating the case, did not immediately return a message asking for comment.

