New Hampshire man had no car, no furniture, but died with a big secret, leaving his town millions

HINSDALE, N.H. (AP) — For years, Geoffrey Holt was known as a mobile home park groundskeeper in a small New Hampshire town. Now, he’s being remembered as a millionaire who gave his fortune to the community. Holt died in June at age 82. His 4,200 fellow residents in the town of Hinsdale recently learned he left nearly $4 million to benefit the following areas: education, health, recreation and culture. Holt was a modest man with few needs, but also a savvy investor who read financial publications. The Connecticut River town that has the nation’s oldest continually operating post office plans to use the money frugally, as he did.

By KATHY McCORMACK and ROBERT F. BUKATY Associated Press

