NATO chief commits to Bosnia’s territorial integrity and condemns ‘malign’ Russian influence

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The NATO chief has said that the alliance strongly supports Bosnia’s territorial integrity and condemned “malign foreign interference” including by Russia in the volatile Balkan region that went through a devastating war in the 1990s. Sarajevo is the first stop on Jens Stoltenberg’s tour of Western Balkan countries that will also include Kosovo, Serbia and North Macedonia. He said Monday the alliance strongly supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Bosnia. He added that the military alliance is concerned “by the secessionist and divisive rhetoric as well as malign foreign interference, including Russia.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.