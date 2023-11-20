Marlo Thomas celebrates Thanks and Giving’s 20th year and $1 billion raised for St. Jude hospital
By GLENN GAMBOA
AP Business Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Actress and activist Marlo Thomas is proud that this year St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital’s Thanks and Giving campaign celebrates its 20th anniversary and passes the fundraising milestone of $1 billion to support the hospital’s efforts to provide free medical care to children with cancer. The drive, which kicked off earlier this month and runs through the holiday season, also raises awareness for the work of the Memphis-based hospital founded by her father, actor Danny Thomas. According to Fidelity Charitable’s annual ranking of the most popular nonprofits supported by its donor-advised funds, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital ranks No. 2, behind only Doctors Without Borders USA.