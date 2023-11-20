Italy is outraged by the death of a young woman in the latest suspected case of domestic violence

ROME (AP) — Italy has erupted in outrage over the death of a young woman, allegedly at the hands of her possessive ex-boyfriend. It’s the latest in a series of cases of domestic violence that has claimed the lives of more than 50 women so far this year in Italy. Police in Germany over the weekend arrested the ex-boyfriend, who had been on the run for over a week since he was last seen arguing with Giulia Cecchettin. Her body, reportedly with multiple stab wounds, was found wrapped in plastic on Saturday in a ditch near Lake Barcis, north of Venice. Italian newspapers have been consumed with the search for them both.

