Gun battles in Mexican city of Cuernavaca leave 9 dead, including 2 police, authorities say

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Gun battles between police and armed civilians in Cuernavaca, Mexico, have left nine dead, including two police officers. The Cuernavaca security agency said Monday that two other police officers were wounded in shootouts that began after a convoy of gunmen opened fire on people who were drinking the in street and tried to abduct one person. Gunmen with rifles, ballistic vests and radios engaged with police in various parts of the city, including a central neighborhood. Cuernavaca lies 50 miles south of Mexico City and has been the site of violence from competing organized crime groups.

