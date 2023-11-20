Cyprus president has invited foreign experts to help with Russian sanction evasion investigations

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The president of Cyprus says he personally asked an unnamed “third country” to send an experienced team of financial crime experts to help the east Mediterranean island nation with investigations into old and new allegations that Cypriot financial service providers helped Russian oligarchs skirt international sanctions. President Nikos Christodoulides told The Associated Press in an interview that he wants “absolutely no shadows” cast over the European Union member country as it seeks “quality” foreign investment. The president’s request was accepted. He says “many” probes into alleged sanctions evasion are currently running but wouldn’t give details.

