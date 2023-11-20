Boston Bruins forward Lucic to be arraigned on assault charge after wife called police to their home

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic is scheduled to be arraigned on an assault charge in connection with his arrest this weekend. His wife called police to their home and said he tried to choke her. Police said Lucic appeared intoxicated when they arrived at his apartment. According to the police report released Monday, Lucic was arrested on suspicion of assault and battery on a family member. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 2½ years in prison. He has not played since Oct. 21 because of injury. The Bruins said Saturday that Lucic was taking an indefinite leave of absence. His agent did not respond to messages seeking comment.

