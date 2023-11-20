Attentive Energy investing $10.6M in supply chain, startups to help New Jersey offshore wind

MIDDLETOWN, N.J. (AP) — A company proposing a wind farm off New Jersey is investing $10.6 million to help grow the industry’s supply chain and support related technology startups. Attentive Energy is one of four projects recently proposed in New Jersey’s latest wind farm solicitations. It’s a collaboration between Houston-based Total Energies, and Corio Generation with offices in Boston and London. Attentive will invest $6.6 million in SeaAhead, a company supporting ocean-related technology firms, and another $4 million to help expand the supply chain with small businesses. Supply chain problems were a major factor in a decision last month by Danish offshore wind developer Orsted’s to scrap two wind projects off New Jersey.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.