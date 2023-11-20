Argentina’s president-elect wants public companies in private hands, with media first to go
By DANIEL POLITI and DAVID BILLER
Associated Press
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s president-elect has given the first signals of how he plans to shake up South America’s second-largest economy. Right-wing populist Javier Milei is looking to privatize a slew of state-run companies after winning the country’s runoff presidential election on Sunday with 55.7% of the vote. He wants to start with public media, which on Monday he described as a “covert ministry of propaganda.“Everything that can be in the hands of the private sector will be in the hands of the private sector,” Milei said in a radio interview. Experts say he might find it hard to fulfill his vision without more support in Congress but some analysts think his resounding victory could give him leverage.