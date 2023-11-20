Skip to Content
3 teen girls plead guilty, get 20 years in carjacking, dragging death of 73-year-old woman

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Three teenage girls have pleaded guilty in the dragging death of a woman whose arm was severed in a carjacking last year. New Orleans news outlets report that all were sentenced as adults to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted manslaughter in the death of 73-year-old Linda Frickey. A fourth suspect, a male now 18, was allegedly behind the wheel when the woman was killed. He still faces a second-degree murder charge, which carries a life sentence. Jury selection for the lone remaining suspect began Monday after the girls’ guilty pleas were entered.

Associated Press

