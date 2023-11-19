Tens of thousands of religious party supporters rally in Pakistan against Israel’s bombing in Gaza

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Tens of thousands of supporters of Pakistan’s main religious political party have rallied in the eastern city of Lahore against Israel’s bombing of Palestinians in Gaza and what it says is the world’s failure to protect Gazans. Earlier this month Jamaat-e-Islami also held massive rallies in the port city of Karachi and the capital Islamabad. Senator Sirajul Haq, the JI chief, said the rallies in support of Palestinians around the world awaken world governments and give a voice to the innocent.

