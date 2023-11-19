1 crew dead and 11 are missing after a Turkish cargo ship sinks in Black Sea in severe storms

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish officials say rescuers have recovered the body of a crew member of a cargo ship that sank off Turkey’s Black Sea coast in severe storms. Eleven other crew members are reported missing. The Turkish-flagged Kafkametler sank on Sunday after hitting a breakwater outside the harbor off the town of Eregli, some 125 miles east of Istanbul. The severe storms that struck northwestern Turkey caused widespread damage and disruption, including the breakup of another cargo ship and the evacuation of a prison. Meanwhile, four people including a mother and her two children were killed in southeastern Turkey when they were swept by floods caused by heavy rains.

