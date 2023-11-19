Senegal opposition party sponsoring new candidate Faye after court blocks jailed leader Sonko’s bid

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The party of jailed Senegalese leader Ousmane Sonko says it’s now backing another candidate for the February presidential election. The announcement Sunday comes only days after Senegal’s Supreme Court effectively blocked Sonko’s presidential bid. The high court overturned a ruling that had called for Sonko’s reinstatement on the voter rolls. Sonko’s Pastef party said it would sponsor their No. 2 official Bassirou Diomaye Faye for the February election. A December deadline for collecting sponsors is fast approaching and Senegalese authorities have thus far refused to give Sonko the paperwork needed to complete the process. Sonko, who placed third in the last presidential election, has been jailed since the end of July.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.